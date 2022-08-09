Skip to main content

Alyssa Latham Discusses Syracuse Commitment

The Orange landed one of the top forwards in the 2023 class.

After an official visit on July 4th weekend and having started communicating in mid-June, Syracuse women’s basketball landed their first recruit for the class of 2023 Sunday night. Forward from Glenwood, Illinois, Alyssa Latham.

Latham is ranked 68th out of ESPN’s top 100 for her class and is Head Coach Legette-Jack’s first top-100 player commitment. Latham is 6-foot-1 and currently attends Homewood-Flossmoor High School.

While she had offers from schools in the Big 12, Big 10, Big East and SEC, Latham chose Syracuse for three reasons.

First, the four-year architecture program. Second, the location. And third, what she says got her "hooked” on Syracuse, the coaching staff.

“The thing that separated them from everyone was because they love me the basketball player, but also love me as a person even more,” Latham said.

Latham also appreciates how close the program is.

“Thus far, it’s definitely a family," Latham said. "When we visited, everyone was welcoming and all smiles.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Latham attended the USA U18 team trials at the beginning of the summer and was shocked by how much the coaching staff got a feel for her as both a player and a person by watching her.

“The funny thing is, when I had first talked to them on the phone, they got so much of my personality just by watching me during USA trials,” Latham said. “I was like, dang, you can just tell that by watching me play basketball?”

Latham described herself as versatile, athletic and quick.

“Offensively, they want me to be an all-around player," Latham said. "Inside, outside, running the floor. Defensively, I’m long, I’m athletic and I can guard all positions. I mean, who doesn’t want a unicorn?” 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Latham Visit
Recruiting

Alyssa Latham Discusses Syracuse Commitment

By Sydney Staples10 seconds ago
Estrella Visit 1
Recruiting

JP Estrella Sets Commitment Date

By Bryce Kelly21 hours ago
Estrella Visit 2
Recruiting

Monday Musings: JP Estrella, Naquil Betrand, Zion Tracy & More

By Mike McAllisterAug 8, 2022 6:12 AM EDT
Member Exclusive
Alyssa Latham
Recruiting

Top 100 2023 Forward Alyssa Latham Commits to Syracuse

By Mike McAllisterAug 7, 2022 8:58 PM EDT
Benny Duke 2
Basketball

Benny Williams Has Strong, Efficient Performance for USA East Coast Basketball

By Mike McAllisterAug 7, 2022 8:49 PM EDT
Zion Tracy
Recruiting

Zion Tracy Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

By Mike McAllisterAug 7, 2022 8:07 PM EDT
Women's Soccer
Soccer

Syracuse Women's Soccer Schedule Breakdown

By Samuel St. JeanAug 7, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
Caleb Okechukwu Mikel Jones
Football

Amidst Offseason Change, Syracuse Players Have Lofty Goals For 2022 Season

By Michael GrossAug 7, 2022 8:14 AM EDT