Alyssa Latham Discusses Syracuse Commitment

After an official visit on July 4th weekend and having started communicating in mid-June, Syracuse women’s basketball landed their first recruit for the class of 2023 Sunday night. Forward from Glenwood, Illinois, Alyssa Latham.

Latham is ranked 68th out of ESPN’s top 100 for her class and is Head Coach Legette-Jack’s first top-100 player commitment. Latham is 6-foot-1 and currently attends Homewood-Flossmoor High School.

While she had offers from schools in the Big 12, Big 10, Big East and SEC, Latham chose Syracuse for three reasons.

First, the four-year architecture program. Second, the location. And third, what she says got her "hooked” on Syracuse, the coaching staff.

“The thing that separated them from everyone was because they love me the basketball player, but also love me as a person even more,” Latham said.

Latham also appreciates how close the program is.

“Thus far, it’s definitely a family," Latham said. "When we visited, everyone was welcoming and all smiles.”

Latham attended the USA U18 team trials at the beginning of the summer and was shocked by how much the coaching staff got a feel for her as both a player and a person by watching her.

“The funny thing is, when I had first talked to them on the phone, they got so much of my personality just by watching me during USA trials,” Latham said. “I was like, dang, you can just tell that by watching me play basketball?”

Latham described herself as versatile, athletic and quick.

“Offensively, they want me to be an all-around player," Latham said. "Inside, outside, running the floor. Defensively, I’m long, I’m athletic and I can guard all positions. I mean, who doesn’t want a unicorn?”

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF