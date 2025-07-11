2026 DL Amier Clarke commits to Georgia Tech over Syracuse
2026 Kissimmee (FL) Osceola defensive lineman Amier Clarke committed to Georgia Tech over finalists Syracuse, Boston College and Rutgers on Thursday, he announced over social media.
Clarke held over two dozen offers, including Pittsburgh, UCF, UConn, USF and Wake Forest, among others, before whittling his recruitment down to his final four.
The Sunshine State prospect is rated a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247 Sports.
Clarke discusses his Syracuse recruitment
Clarke previously officially visited Syracuse on June 20.
"It was good," Clarke said to The Juice Online about the visit. "I had fun with the coaches and players."
Clarke got to hear about the D.A.R.T. mentality that head coach Fran Brown has brought to Syracuse.
On the favorite parts of his visit
"My favorite parts of the visit was really the coaching staff and how straightforward they are," Clarke said. "And how Syracuse is a hard program you gotta work to be successful."
Aside from Brown, Clarke spent the most time with defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson.
"We talked about me as a player and how I can be a factor to the upcoming defensive line," Clarke said.
