Lesson Learned During Ping Pong Highlights Cameron Stodghill's Syracuse Visit

Syracuse hosted a plethora of recruits on Saturday for its game against Notre Dame in the Dome. One of those was Cameron Stodghill out of La Salle Institute in the Albany area.

"I had a great, great visit," Stodghill said. "I love the energy and the campus. It's at the top of my list. I hope to be back soon."

One of the main takeaways from the visit was speaking with the Syracuse staff, specifically a lesson he learned while playing ping pong with Deon Maddox.

"I talked to coach White and coach Maddox the most," Stodghill said. "Coach White and I had a good conversation really just introducing myself and talking defense. Coach Maddox and I played ping pong. He beat me 11-1. He turned it into a lesson about football, which was really cool.

"He figured out my weakness. He used that to beat me me and he was telling me how he found it. So I tried to fix it but I thought about how to fix it so much I didn't use my strength. He told me he won before the game started and use that against receivers when you study their film."

While Stodghill does not hold an offer to date, he is hopeful one may come in the future. If it does, his interest would be very strong.

"The interest is new but hopefully soon," Stodghill said. "I would be very interested. I love the energy. I love the campus. The Dome is different from any other place to play football. I love the staff. It's overall just a place I can see myself being."

