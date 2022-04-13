Syracuse Reoffers Former Orange Quarterback Chance Amie After Weekend Visit

Former Syracuse quarterback Chance Amie has been reoffered by the Orange. Amie signed with Syracuse as part of the 2018 class, transferred after spending one year with the program and has been at the junior college level ever since. He has two years of eligibility remaining and is looking to join a program for the 2022 season.

Amie tweeted that Syracuse reoffered on Tuesday. He visited over the weekend.

"I went up on a visit and interviewed with all the coaches," Amie said. "It was positive feedback and they really thought I could contribute to the team. Really just come in and bring value to the program."

As to whether more visits are upcoming for Amie, he says that remains undecided at this time. His focus is on getting better and evaluating his opportunities to continue his football career.

"That's all upcoming stuff," Amie said. "I may go to an HBCU, some more schools. Right now, I'm just thankful for the opportunity. I'm just keeping my head down and grinding but I feel like this upcoming season could be a great season."

Amie says he spoke with Liberty and Fresno State last year, and is currently in contact with Grambling and Arizona State. He says he does not have a timeframe for any type of decision.

"I'm just talking to coaches weekly and daily until we figure everything out," Amie said.

