Chris Reed Says Syracuse Offer 'Meant a Lot'

Class of 2022 wide receiver Chris Reed stars for Wekiva High School in Florida. The 6-2, 190 pounder committed to Utah in early October, but that did not stop Syracuse from extending an offer recently. While the offer may be recent, his communication with Orange wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel is not.

"I think it was after my first or second game," Reed said. "My first game I went off for four touchdowns and 150 yards. That's when everybody started talking to me and my face was getting out there. That's when coach Samuels was talking to me. We were talking for a little while and then he started talking to my coach some more. After Utah offered me, he started talking to my coach. That's when we were getting to know each other. Starting to bond. He came down to Florida to see me practice. He watched me practice and said he liked my hands, route running, all that. After practice, he gave me an offer.

"It meant a lot to me. I'm finally getting the recognition I was supposed to get. Everything happens for a reason. Even though I'm being recruited late, I was just happy. Thank God for every blessing I get."

After the excitement of the offer, Reed said he and Samuel discussed a potential visit.

"He just asked me if I wanted to visit and I said yeah," Reed said. "He didn't give me a date."

Syracuse has one home game left, a matchup with Pittsburgh on November 27th. It would make sense that, if the visit is an official, it would take place that weekend. Nothing has been set in stone, however.

During his communications with coach Samuel, Reed said they did not get into specifics on whether he would play outside, slot or a little of both in the Syracuse offense. Rather, Samuel focused on the need for his skillset.

"He did not tell me that (slot or outside), but he was just telling me that I'm the wide receiver they need right now," Reed said. "Because of my hands and route running and ball skills."

Syracuse is not the only school pursuing the Utah pledge. Florida State, Washington State, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and Washington have all been in touch, among others. In fact, Reed is visiting Florida State this weekend.

Despite all of that attention, Reed says he remains committed to the Utes.

"I'm good with Utah and I'm exploring my options," Reed said "Right now I'm still locked in with Utah."