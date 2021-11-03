Chrystyile Caldwell Discusses Syracuse Official Visit, Recruitment

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Syracuse football hosted 2022 linebacker Chrystyile Caldwell out of Elba High in Alabama for an official visit over the weekend. Caldwell is currently committed to South Alabama, but has continued to develop his relationship with the Orange staff since that pledge.

"Coach Achuff, the linebacker coach, he's been recruiting me for a long time," Caldwell said. "I've been hearing a lot of good things about Syracuse. I told myself I was going to keep my recruitment open even after I committed. I wanted to see what was out there and I wanted to make that trip. Once I got down there, everything was great. The coaches treated me well, we ate a lot of good food and they showed me a lot of great things about the school and the history. I was very impressed."

Being able to watch Syracuse's game against Boston College gave him a good feel for what game day is like for the Orange.

"The Dome overall, that place was amazing," Caldwell said. "It's freezing outside but as soon as you go inside, you don't even pay attention to the temperature. When I was sitting in the stands, fans showed a lot of love towards me. Once they realized I was a recruit, they started talking to me and asking me questions. They were real supportive and encouraging me to come over."

During the game, Caldwell was paying close attention to the Syracuse linebackers in order to see how the Orange's scheme would fit his skillset.

"Probably the main thing I like about them the most is they run a lot of stunts," Caldwell said. "The main person I watched a lot was Mikell Jones, the middle linebacker. I watched him a lot. He played real physical. That's kind of how I play."

Caldwell also spent quite a bit of time speaking with the Syracuse coaches.

"I was with coach Achuff, coach White, coach Deon, that was pretty much it," Caldwell said. "I can't forget about coach Geno. I was with them most of the time. We really didn't talk about football too much. They were just focused on showing me the place, showing me what they've got to offer. They didn't really press too much on me committing to them. We talked about it a little bit after the visit before I left. They really were just letting me know that they really was high on me and they want me there."

Chris Achuff is Syracuse's linebacker coach, and he will be in Albama on Friday to watch Caldwell's playoff game in person.

"That's great," Caldwell said. "I've never had anybody do something as big as this. Coming all the way, skipping states, just to come watch me play. So it means a lot."

Caldwell learned quite a bit about Syracuse during the visit.

"Probably the most surprising thing that I didn't know was that Carmelo Anthony was there for six months and he got a gym built for them," Caldwell said. "One thing I was learning a lot, 44, that's a big number around there."

Caldwell, who wears 44 in high school, also enjoyed hanging out with the players.

"Those players, they're great," Caldwell said. "They've got all different types of people. People from Hawaii, people from all over the place. You get a variety of different types of people, but it's a good thing. Everybody's welcoming each other. It's a brotherhood."

Caldwell declined to get into specifics on his recruitment as far as his interest level in Syracuse, the possibility of a flip, etc. He did say Syracuse is a great school and he could envision himself going there potentially. He hopes to have that decision finalized, whether to flip to Syracuse, somewhere else or stick with South Alabama, after his season ends. He is currently in win or go home mode in the Alabama state playoffs.