David Clement Feels Comfortable on Syracuse Official Visit

Syracuse Football hosted Albany (NY) Christian Brothers Academy tight end David Clement over the weekend for an official visit. It was his third time on campus after coming to explore the football program first, and then returning for the academic aspect.

“I just wanted to make sure I had that feeling that I was comfortable there,” Clement said. “I wanted to be comfortable where I was, and that’s where I felt comfortable.”

Clement went into the official visit as a player who’s already committed to ‘Cuse. He committed back in late March.

The 6’6”, 265 pound tight end got a taste of what it will be like to be a part of the team through spending time with his mentor, Oronde Gadsden II, and some of the other players.

Gadsden is a wide receiver/tight end which Clement said was really appealing to him.

“Seeing something that I could possibly be doing, and talking to him about it, really helped,” Clement said.

Current players weren’t the only ones that had an impact on the new commit this weekend. One ‘Cuse football alum came back to train with the team and Clement said that really showed him the heart of this program.

“Seeing how they made it, but they still want to come back to Syracuse, showed me this family is forever,” Clement said. “It’s not just while you’re there.”

With his college decision out of the way, the rising high school senior said he has time to focus on his academics and football, the former being extremely important to him and especially to his mom.

“Just like I’m competitive in football, I’m competitive in the classroom.” Clement said.

The Class of 2023 commit is ready for the next chapter and he couldn’t imagine himself playing football anywhere else.

“I looked at some other options, but when it all came down to it, SU is where I want to be," Clement said.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF