Long Snapper Ethan Stangle Talks Syracuse Visit

The class of 2022 prospect was on the Orange campus over the weekend.

Class of 2022 Bel Air (MD) John Carroll long snapper Ethan Stangle is considered the top player at his position in his state. The 6-1, 220 pounder visited Syracuse over the weekend to get a closer look at the program and the game against Boston College.

"I loved the place," Stangle said. "Great environment and atmosphere. Got to tour facilities and go on the field and see it all. It was awesome."

Stangle was also able to speak with some of the Syracuse coaches during the visit.

"Yes I was able to speak to coach Cavanaugh and talked about how the season is going and all," Stangle said.

While the talented long snapper did not indicate if an offer was discussed, he said he is looking forward to hearing more from Syracuse this week.

Among the best parts of the trip, according to Stangle, were watching the team warm-up and the game itself.

"Probably being on the sidelines seeing the whole team warm up and seeing a good win," Stangle said. "I thought it was awesome seeing the renovations and all. I came to Syracuse games growing up so it was awesome being back. I thought the fans were awesome and it was very loud in there."

The reason Stangle came to Syracuse games was because his mom is originally from the area and is a fan of the Orange. So she would bring Stangle with her to attend games when he was growing up.

Stangle added he would have high interest if an offer came from Syracuse. While he does not hold an offer yet, he is also talking to Boston College and Illinois. Stangle is rated the 43rd best long snapper by Kohl's Kicking. Here is the scouting report on Stangle per Kohl's:

"Stangle has the ability to snap at an elite level. He has a great frame to go along with clean snapping mechanics. Recently at the Kohl’s Southern Showcase, Stangle scored on 10 of his 12 long snaps with an average snap time of .66 seconds. He rips the ball to the punter but also has great command of his location. Stangle might have been the most impressive during the live portion of the Kohl’s Southern Showcase. He is a rock-solid prospect and someone who is worth keeping an eye on in the 2022 class."