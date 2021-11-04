'A Lot of Emotions' for Garrison Madden After Syracuse Offer

The class of 2022 linebacker picked up his first power five offer recently.

Class of 2022 linebacker Garrison Madden stars for Dutchtown High in Georgia. The 6-3, 200 pound speedy backer was offered by Syracuse on Wednesday.

"Coach Achuff came to our practice (Wednesday), so I got a chance to talk and meet with him," Madden said. "He was saying that he loved my film and the way I play."

With Madden's speed, a self reported 4.38 40-time and 10.6 in the 100 meter, there could be consideration to have him play safety at the next level. Syracuse, however, is recruiting him as a linebacker, which is where he plays in high school.

So what did the offer mean to Madden?

"A lot of emotions were going on, but I was definitely honored and thrilled for the offer," Madden said. "Just for Coach Achuff to even be in my presence is a blessing. Yes this was my first power five offer. It meant a lot to me because it’s showing that hard work is paying off. I am still in awe. Just a blessing."

Wednesday's meeting was the first time Madden spoke with Syracuse linebackers coach Chris Achuff. However, he had been in contact with defensive coordinator Tony White for about a week prior to the offer. Despite the short duration of the relationship to date, Madden has a high opinion of both Syracuse coaches.

"My early impression is that I can tell that they are really great men and genuinely care for their players," Madden said.

Madden added that while he does not have a visit scheduled, he is very interested in taking a trip to Central New York and get a closer look at the Orange.

Syracuse is also not the only power five school talking to Madden. He has heard from Florida State and Utah as well. Still, he thinks highly of Syracuse from what he knows so far.

"I am interested," Madden said. "It’s very intriguing what they have to offer academically and athletically."

Academics, excelling on and off the field, and having a welcoming family environment will be the most important factors for Madden when he makes a final decision.