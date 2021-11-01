Transfer Kicker Greg Torcaso Gets Closer Look at Syracuse

Greg Torcaso is a kicker who announced that he is transferring from Maryland in November of 2020. Torcaso has two years of eligibility remaining. He was on the Syracuse campus over the weekend to watch the Orange face Boston College.

"Really enjoyed it," Torcaso said. "Great place. We got to tour the facility and be on the field before and after the game."

Being able to watch Syracuse play and experience a game day atmosphere was one of the highlights of the visit.

"It was very loud and it wasn’t even full," Torcaso said. "Crazy to think about how loud that place could get."

Another aspect, however, stood out even more.

"The people," Torcaso said. "Very passionate about what they do and they really love the place."

Some of those people were the Syracuse coaches. Torcaso had the opportunity to speak with several members of the Orange coaching staff.

"I talked with Coach Cavanaugh, Coach Maddox, and Coach Hammerschmidt," Torcaso said. "They were just very welcoming."

Torcaso says he is not in a position where he is approaching a decision or looking to rush the process. Currently, he is coaching the specialists at DeMatha High School, one of the power programs in Maryland. He says that has been his focus, but he has been sending his film out to various schools.

Syracuse was one of them, and the Orange invited him to attend Saturday's game as a result. An offer was not discussed during the visit, but Torcaso said his interest would be "definitely high" if the Orange were to extend one.