JP Estrella Sets Commitment Date

One of the top bigs in the 2023 class is closing in on a decision.

One of the hottest recruits in the country and one of Syracuse’s top targets has also set a commitment date. 

JP Estrella has set his commitment date as September 2nd. He has said he wants to commit to a college before he starts school at prep-powerhouse Brewster Academy.

The Maine native has taken official visits to Iowa and Syracuse over the last two weekends. He visited Tennessee in early June along with Marquette. 

"They want to do whatever they can to get me,” Estrella said after his official visit. “I really appreciate that. We did a lot of fun talks, went through a lot of stuff. They want me to play either the five man to help stretch the floor or a four man as another big that can run with them too because I can shoot the ball really well. They think I can mesh into that really well and mesh into their defense as well."

The 6-11 210 pound big man has starred at the NBPA Top 100 camp this summer, as well as for the Middlesex Magic on the Under Armour AAU circuit.

This will be Estrella’s first year at Brewster. He averaged 20.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.1 blocked shots per game during the regular season of his junior year. The big man led South Portland to their first state championship in 30 years.

