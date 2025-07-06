2026 tight end Julius Miles commits to Louisville over Syracuse
2026 tight end Julius Miles committed to Louisville on Saturday, he announced on social media.
He selected the Cardinals over an offer sheet that included Colorado, Vanderbilt, Syracuse and Florida State, among others. Those four schools and Syracuse comprised the colleges he took official visits to during May and June.
Miles is rated a three-star prospect by 247 sports and the No. 548 overall prospect in the 2026 class.
Miles on his previous visit
Syracuse had hosted Miles several times before the official visit, including for spring practice earlier in the year.
After that unofficial visit, Miles spoke highly of the Orange.
"It was great," Miles said to The Juice Online. "I really like the staff and how they coach also their plans for me. Very excited and look forward to getting back down for my OV."
On that visit, Miles said he had met most with Fran Brown, Deon Maddox and Mike Johnson.
"Really about how I would be used and what they had to offer me as a player there," Miles said. "All the other coaches made it feel like home."
Miles as a prospect
Miles finished his 2024 season with 900 receiving yards on 56 receptions to go with 10 scores.
Syracuse had recruited him on the idea that he could fill a role similar to the one Oronde Gadsden II played this season with the Orange. Gadsden was a starter for SU in all 13 games, finishing with 73 receptions for 934 yards and seven scores.
"I’m a physical receiver that can make a play on the ball," Miles said. "I use my size to catch 50-50 balls and a mix match threat."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Can't get enough Syracuse coverage? Make sure to follow us on X @TheJuiceOnline for more SU info!