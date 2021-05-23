Justin Taylor Drops 33 in Phenom G3 Showcase Game

Justin Taylor, playing for Triple Threat Academy, scored 33 points on Saturday at the Phenom G3 Showcase. Triple Threat still lost the game 82-78 to Team Hardaway Jr., however, but not as a result of the efforts of Taylor.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

The performance was the second game of the tournament for Taylor and Triple Threat. Previously, they lost 71-64 to CC Elite 2022. Taylor scored 13 points in that game. Taylor has one more game on Sunday, which tips at 10:10am eastern, against the Charlotte Guards.

Taylor, a 6-6 wing from St. Anne's Belfield School in Charlottesville, Virginia. Syracuse has been one of the schools recruiting Taylor the hardest for quite some time.

"It's been really consistent," Taylor said previously. "They're still making me the top priority in the class. We've already set up an official visit to do the 9th and 10th of June since they opened things back up. We can finally do in person visits. Right when the news broke, they contacted us and we set the 9th and 10th up. We're excited to get down there and see them in person, finally. We're excited for it."

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

In addition to his visit to Syracuse, Taylor will take officials to Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Indiana next month. A decision is expected after the visits.

"I think I'd like to cut my list before June, and take the visits to the schools that are on my final list," Taylor said. "After I'm actually able to take these visits and see the campuses in person, I think that will lead to me making a final decision. Whether that will be the end of June or early July, that's the timeframe I shooting for right now. These visits will definitely help a ton with that."