Kahlil Ali Enjoys Syracuse Visit, Looking to Return For Official

The class of 2023 defensive back recently decommitted from Boston College.

Class of 2023 Pennsauken (NJ) High defensive back Kahlil Ali entered the weekend as one of Boston College's top commits. However, just days after visiting Syracuse, Ali decommitted from the Eagles and reopened his recruitment. 

Ali was on the Syracuse campus on Saturday to attend the Orange's game against Notre Dame. 

"It was great," Ali said. "I enjoyed my time being there." 

Highlights of the trip included spending time with the Syracuse coaches and the atmosphere in the Dome. 

"I got to see coach Johnson and coach Babers before the game," Ali said. "It was good seeing them again. I t was good getting back up there for the first time since last November. The best part was really the energy of the game even though they lost. I still felt the energy from people and the team. It's a great atmosphere up there." 

During discussions with the Syracuse coaches, they reiterated their interest in the 6-1, 190 pounder.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"They were glad I got up there," Ali said. "They're going to get me back up there at some point. They talked about their interest in me. They love me especially since I'm a South Jersey kid and they love South Jersey up there. They want me to come up there. For sure they want me."

Ali added is looking to return to Central New York in December for an official visit, though an exact date has not been finalized. 

In addition to Boston College and Syracuse, Ali holds offers from Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Florida State, Illinois, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others. 

Ali 1
Recruiting

