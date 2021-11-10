Koen Entringer Decommits From Central Michigan

Class of 2022 defensive Keon Entringer has decommitted from Central Michigan, he announced on Twitter Tuesday night. Entringer, who stars for Walled Lake Western in Michigan, committed to CMU over the summer. This fall, several power five schools have started showing interest and some have extended offers.

"I would like to express sincere gratitude to Central Michigan for believing in me and giving opportunity to play division 1 football," Entringer said in a Twitter post. "My family and I have appreciated the love that you have shown during my recruitment process. With that being said, after careful consideration with my family, I am announcing that I am decommitting from Central Michigan. And now am fully re-opening my recruitment."

Since October, Syracuse, Temple, Tulane and Colorado have extended scholarship offers. That could be a reason why he has decided to take a look at other options. Syracuse had coaches at his game last week. The Orange's offer came on October 16th. Entringer says Syracuse wants him as a safety, but he is also versatile enough to play corner. In addition, Entringer says he is working on scheduling an official visit to Syracuse.

Entringer is listed at 6-2, 190 lbs.

Syracuse football's 2022 recruiting class is currently at 10 players. However, the Orange may want to at least double that by the time the cycle is concluded. While four of the 10 players are defensive backs, all are versatile enough to play multiple positions in the 3-3-5 alignment. Entringer would fit right in with that group. The 3-3-5 allows for more defensive backs to get significant snaps, meaning depth is critically important.