Monday Musings: Syracuse Recruiting Weekend Notes

1. Victor Rosa (2022 ATH - Committed to UConn)

Syracuse hosted Rosa over the weekend and the visit went well. I get the feeling that if Syracuse were to offer, Rosa would flip from UConn. He seems less than enthusiastic about the situation with that program, its direction, etc. So I think he is looking for a reason to go elsewhere. Syracuse would be a perfect fit. He could be Trebor Pena 2.0. Play a little slot, a little running back and be a weapon as a returner. Rosa has elite speed, which we know Babers covets. Boston College has sniffed around over the summer, but never pulled the trigger. Let's see how this plays out over the next few weeks.

2. Greg Torcaso

The Maryland kicker transfer is an interesting case. Does interest in him mean Syracuse is losing faith in Andre Szmyt? I do not think so. I think this is Syracuse looking to upgrade the roster in any way possible. With Torcaso having two years of eligibility remaining, he could sit behind Szmyt for one year and then take over. In addition, what if Syracuse views the backup kicker spot as a weakness and want to upgrade it? I do not believe an offer is imminent, but he is one to monitor for the next few months.

3. Chrystyile Caldwell Official Visit

The visit went very well. Syracuse certainly made an impression. Caldwell's comfort with going away from home will be the deciding factor here. There is no question that playing at Syracuse is an upgrade over playing at South Alabama. But South Alabama is also much closer to home. So that complicates things. Still, Caldwell is an athletic playmaking linebacker who would do very well in the 3-3-5. Stay tuned.

4. QB Recruiting

No new developments here. Jaden Daniels is looking to take a visit for the Pittsburgh game potentially. Ashley Tucker said he is looking to schedule a visit as well, but nothing is set in stone. Tucker could also end up playing another position at Syracuse, which may be more likely. No new targets at this point either. We do know that Syracuse has a preference for dual threat types similar to Garrett Shrader and Justin Lamson. But that should not be set in stone as the end all be all. A lot to sort out over the next month or so.