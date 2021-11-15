Monday Musings: One Signing Day Gone, Another Approaching

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Basketball Signing Day

Syracuse signed all five of its commits for the 2022 recruiting class. With one player at each position, it is a really nice class. Perhaps its best in nearly a decade given the depth of it. I still think Peter Carey is significantly underrated by most. What this class has is athleticism. Carey has NBA level athleticism as a big. Bunch can really jump and run the floor. Justin Taylor is a better athlete than he is given credit for. There is a lot to like about this class even if Syracuse missed the headliner.

2. On to 2023

Is Syracuse done in 2022? Recruiting high school players, yes. That is unless a headliner type becomes available and has interest in Syracuse. That is not expected at this juncture, however. The most likely scenario is any roster spots that need to be filled are done through the portal. That means the Syracuse staff can move on to the 2023 recruiting class. Players such as Justin Edwards, Gavin Griffiths, Papa Kante, Joseph Estrella and Reid Ducharme are priorities.

3. Football Signing Day Approaching

Football signing day is a month away. Over the next few weeks, there could be a flurry of activity in terms of visits and getting a better feel for where Syracuse stands with priority targets. Could new targets emerge as well? There always seems to be a surprise or two approaching signing day. Stay tuned.

4. Jalen Daniels

I spoke with a few sources over the weekend about Daniels scheduling a Syracuse official visit. I was told it has not been yet. This means one of two things, in my opinion. Either perhaps Syracuse is not as high on Daniels as it may have appeared after Babers' visit, or Syracuse does not want word that the official has been scheduled to get out because they do not want other schools sniffing around. If Syracuse gets a visit for the Pitt game, perhaps that comes out right before the visit. Or if it gets pushed to December to try to make an impression right before signing day, maybe it is kept quiet until that week. Still gathering information here.

5. Koen Entringer

The Syracuse defensive back target has picked up offers from Colorado and Maryland recently. He has also reopened his recruitment. Entringer was at Louisville over the weekend for an unofficial visit and was in attendance for the Orange's blowout loss. Syracuse is still hopeful to get an official visit here, but obviously that was a bad game to have him attend. Could the Orange get him on campus for the Pitt game in hopes of a better performance? Or will it get pushed back to December in order to be closer to signing day?