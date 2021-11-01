Q'Yaeir Price Decommits From Syracuse

Class of 2022 defensive lineman Q'Yaeir Price of DePault Catholic in New Jersey has decommitted from Syracuse, he announced on Monday.

"I want to thank Syracuse University and its coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to play at a high level," Price posted on Twitter. "After talking to my coaches and family this is the best decision for me. I have decided to decommit and open my recruitment."

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

The 6-2, 255 pound lineman picked the Orange in July over offers from Boston College, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and West Virginia, among others. Price took an official visit the weekend of June 18th to get a closer look at the program, and picked Syracuse less than a month later. Now he is moving on.

“I chose Syracuse and the reason was because I felt like that was the right fit for me,” Price said after committing in July.

Price cited his relationship with the Syracuse coaches, specifically lead recruiter Nick Monroe, as a primary reason for his decision. It is unclear what changed, though Rutgers should be considered a favorite moving forward in his recruitment.

The loss of Price leaves Syracuse with 10 players committed to its 2022 class, including on defensive lineman in Belizaire Bassette out of American Heritage High School in Florida.

Syracuse's defensive line has been one of the best in pressuring the quarterback in the ACC and the nation this season. The Orange is currently fifth in the nation and first in the ACC in sacks per game.