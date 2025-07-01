2028 RB Michael Martin II 'loved everything' about his Syracuse visit
After receiving a Syracuse offer in May, 2028 running back Michael Martin II got his first look at Central New York when he visited earlier in June.
The Greenville (SC) Christ Church prospect came in with high expectations, and after seeing campus, meeting with the coaches and touring the facilities, they were all met.
"The visit overall was great," Martin said to The Juice Online. "I was really excited to get up there after they offered me and I’m glad I went."
One of his primary recruiters is Devin Redd, and the two got to know each other well.
Discussion with the Syracuse coaching staff
"Coach Redd worked me out a little bit at the camp but he didn’t kill me," Martin said. "He really just wanted to see me do certain things. After that he showed me the entire new facility which is outstanding. I mean it is brand new and has everything a player could ask for."
Redd and Martin also discussed the expectations for a Syracuse running back, and also some of the players that Redd has coached during his career.
"(He) said my style reminds him of two he coached, Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt," Martin said. "We also just talked about life in general. I like that about Coach Redd, he is easy to talk to about anything and we connect really well.
"Coach Redd met my Dad and told me that my Dad was a great guy and to just listen to him because he has my best interest. My Dad and I also spent time talking with head Coach (Fran) Brown and that was great too. He welcomed me and made me feel at home."
Some of the other highlights of the trip included seeing the City of Syracuse ("not as hot or as humid as back home"), meeting Brown ("it was awesome"), and catching up with his close friend, Jamie Tremble, currently an SU tight end.
"I loved everything about the visit," Martin said. "It was a great time and I’ll be back in the fall for a game or two."
Updating his Syracuse recruitment
That has left Syracuse in a very good spot in his recruitment early on.
"I would say the visit definitely put Syracuse up very high on my list," Martin said. "I really love what Coach Brown is doing with the program. I love what Coach Redd does with his RB’s. I loved everything about the visit. They made me feel at home. Also spending time with my big cousin Jamie Tremble was great also. It had been a while since I spent time with him."
Martin describes himself as a versatile, all-purpose back who can play every down.
"I can catch great of the backfield or from the slot," Martin said in a previous interview. "I never want or need to come off the field."
