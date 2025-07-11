All Syracuse

Syracuse Commitment Primer: 2026 ATH Cameron Hairston-Taylor

The Virginia wide receiver and defensive back will announce his decision later today.

In this story:

It’s decision day for 2026 ATH Cameron Hairston-Taylor.

The Roanoke (VA) Patrick Henry defensive back/wide receiver is down to five schools, and will be selecting from App State, South Carolina, Louisville, Virginia Tech and Syracuse at a commitment party that begins at 7 p.m.

He is rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports and the 25th overall prospect from Virginia.

 Hairston-Taylor on his Syracuse OV

Hairston-Taylor officially visited Syracuse on June 6 and came away with a great impression of the school.

"The visit was all love," Hairston-Taylor said to The Juice Online. "Coach Fran (Brown) and his entire staff showed me and my dad why Syracuse should be our family for the next 3 to 4 years." 

He spent the most time with Brown, defensive backs coach Joe Schaefer, and general manager Tommy Caporale. 

"Coach Fran is a motivational figure and expects nothing short of greatness intent," Hairston-Taylor said. "I got a chance to be around my position coaches and the GM, who added some knowledge to my game play and academics." 

 The Scouting Report on Hairston-Taylor

Hairston-Taylor brings speed to the table. He's a two-time Virginia 5A Indoor State Champion in the 55m (6.34) and long jump (24'5").

Though Hairston-Taylor plays both sides of the ball, SU is looking at him as a defensive back.

"I’m a physical DB," he said. "I like to get my hands on the receiver early and play a lot of press man. I wouldn’t mind playing on offense either because I feel I’m a factor on both sides of the ball."

Where does SU stand heading into decision day?

After the OV, Hairston-Taylor was effusive on where SU stood in his recruitment.

"(Syracuse is) in the lead for what I’ve been seeing," he said.

 Syracuse has positioned itself well and is a strong candidate for his pledge.

