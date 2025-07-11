Syracuse Commitment Primer: 2026 ATH Cameron Hairston-Taylor
It’s decision day for 2026 ATH Cameron Hairston-Taylor.
The Roanoke (VA) Patrick Henry defensive back/wide receiver is down to five schools, and will be selecting from App State, South Carolina, Louisville, Virginia Tech and Syracuse at a commitment party that begins at 7 p.m.
He is rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports and the 25th overall prospect from Virginia.
Hairston-Taylor on his Syracuse OV
Hairston-Taylor officially visited Syracuse on June 6 and came away with a great impression of the school.
"The visit was all love," Hairston-Taylor said to The Juice Online. "Coach Fran (Brown) and his entire staff showed me and my dad why Syracuse should be our family for the next 3 to 4 years."
He spent the most time with Brown, defensive backs coach Joe Schaefer, and general manager Tommy Caporale.
"Coach Fran is a motivational figure and expects nothing short of greatness intent," Hairston-Taylor said. "I got a chance to be around my position coaches and the GM, who added some knowledge to my game play and academics."
The Scouting Report on Hairston-Taylor
Hairston-Taylor brings speed to the table. He's a two-time Virginia 5A Indoor State Champion in the 55m (6.34) and long jump (24'5").
Though Hairston-Taylor plays both sides of the ball, SU is looking at him as a defensive back.
"I’m a physical DB," he said. "I like to get my hands on the receiver early and play a lot of press man. I wouldn’t mind playing on offense either because I feel I’m a factor on both sides of the ball."
Where does SU stand heading into decision day?
After the OV, Hairston-Taylor was effusive on where SU stood in his recruitment.
"(Syracuse is) in the lead for what I’ve been seeing," he said.
Syracuse has positioned itself well and is a strong candidate for his pledge.
