Syracuse football lands commitment from elite 2026 WR Calvin Russell
Syracuse landed one of the biggest commitments in its modern day recruiting history, with Miami (FL) Northwestern receiver Calvin Russell announcing his commitment to the Orange.
At his birthday party, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound elite prospect chose Syracuse over finalists Michigan, Oregon and Florida State, though the competition really came down to the Wolverines and the Orange in the end.
Russell is a five-star prospect according to 247 Sports, and is rated No. 21 overall in the 2026 class. He held more than 50 offers during his recruiting process.
Russell led his Florida team to a state championship
His Northwestern team is coming off an outstanding season, winning the Florida 3A State Championship. Russell was one of the key contributors, notching 39 catches for 704 yards and 13 scores.
He is also a two-sport athlete, also competing in basketball. He plans to play both football and basketball in college.
Syracuse was the only school among his finalists where he did not take an official visit. He did take OVs to Oregon, Miami, Florida State and Michigan.
He joins a class of 25 other Syracuse commitments, which is ranked 29th overall in the country according to 247 Sports.
