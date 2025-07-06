All Syracuse

Syracuse football lands commitment from elite 2026 WR Calvin Russell

The Orange landed one of the elite prospects in the 2026 class.

Charles Kang

Miami Northwestern's Calvin Russell Jr. takes a selfie with his state medal after his team won the Class 3A championship against Raines on Dec. 14, 2024.
Miami Northwestern's Calvin Russell Jr. takes a selfie with his state medal after his team won the Class 3A championship against Raines on Dec. 14, 2024. / Chet Peterman / Special to The Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Syracuse landed one of the biggest commitments in its modern day recruiting history, with Miami (FL) Northwestern receiver Calvin Russell announcing his commitment to the Orange.

At his birthday party, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound elite prospect chose Syracuse over finalists Michigan, Oregon and Florida State, though the competition really came down to the Wolverines and the Orange in the end.

Russell is a five-star prospect according to 247 Sports, and is rated No. 21 overall in the 2026 class. He held more than 50 offers during his recruiting process.

Russell led his Florida team to a state championship

His Northwestern team is coming off an outstanding season, winning the Florida 3A State Championship. Russell was one of the key contributors, notching 39 catches for 704 yards and 13 scores.

He is also a two-sport athlete, also competing in basketball. He plans to play both football and basketball in college.

Syracuse was the only school among his finalists where he did not take an official visit. He did take OVs to Oregon, Miami, Florida State and Michigan.

He joins a class of 25 other Syracuse commitments, which is ranked 29th overall in the country according to 247 Sports.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Happy about Syracuse landing Calvin Russell? Discuss with other diehard fans in our FREE forum, Cuse Classified!

feed

Published |Modified
Charles Kang
CHARLES KANG

Charles Kang is a Syracuse Recruiting Analyst for The Juice Online with ON SI. Previously, he has worked at Scout, Rivals and SportsNet New York (SNY).

Home/Recruiting