Syracuse Football Recruiting: Priorities by Position

Syracuse football has 10 players committed to its 2022 class. Here is a look at the top targets at each position along with slots available.

QUARTERBACK (1)

Committed: None.

Top Targets: Jalen Daniels (Lincoln, CA)

RUNNING BACK (1-2)

Committed: LeQuint Allen (Millville, NJ)

Top Targets: None

TIGHT END (0-1)

Committed: None

Top Targets: Tajae Broadie (Middletown Area, PA)

Notes: Per Broadie, he says Syracuse remains in communication with him. He says coach Ferri has been in touch quite a bit lately. No word on a potential visit, however.

WIDE RECEIVER (2-3)

Committed: Donovan Brown (Quince Orchard, MD)

Top Targets: Chris Reed (Apopka, FL - Utah commit)

Note: Yes Syracuse is involved with other prospects including Victor Rosa and Nathan Acevedo. Neither has been offered yet, which is why they are not included in top targets.

OFFENSIVE LINE (4-5)

Committed: Chad Schuster (Franklin, WI), Joe Cruz (Sachem North, NY)

Top Targets: Maximus McCree (Iowa Central CC, IA)

Note: I expect Syracuse to take another couple of linemen. Either recruits or through the portal. McCree is still on the radar, but have not worked to set up another official. Still a lot to be determined here.

DEFENSIVE END (2-3)

Committed: None.

Top Targets: ??

Note: With the loss of Price, Syracuse is still searching for a defensive end of two in this class. No word yet on potential targets, though DeAunte Hunter could also end up there if Syracuse lands him.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE (1-2)

Committed: Belizaire Bassette (American Heritage, FL)

Top Targets: Kanye Varner (Jonesboro, GA)

LINEBACKER (2-3)

Committed: Mekhi Mason (Monsignor Place, FL)

Top Targets: DeAunte Hunter (Lowndes, GA), Chrystyile Caldwell (Elba, AL), Garrison Madden (Dutchtown, GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK (4-6)

Committed: Cornell Perry (Woodhaven, MI), Quan Peterson (South Pointe, SC), Jeremiah Wilson (Osceola, FL), Dom Foster (Warren G. Harding, OH)

Top Targets: None.

Note: I only expect Syracuse to take another defensive back if one is available that they really, really like. The nice thing about the four they have committed is they can play safety or corner. A lot of versatility with this group.