    • November 16, 2021
    Syracuse Football Scholarship Numbers: Where the Orange Stands Moving Forward

    How many more players can Syracuse add in recruiting and the portal for the 2022 roster?
    Syracuse football is in the midst of its 2021 season with two games remaining. On Sunday, quarterback Dillon Markiewicz announced he is transferring. With Markiewicz joining Tommy DeVito, Taj Harris and others who have elected to look for another collegiate home. So where does Syracuse stand with its scholarship situation and how many more players can the Orange add to the roster next season? 

    As with anything, the number is fluid. We do not know how many will depart in the offseason. There is attrition every year even before the creation of the transfer portal. That has only enhanced normal attrition that every program will experience in some way. Let's look at things as they currently stand and what it means. 

    Listed below are scholarship players who can come back to Syracuse next season, and those high school prospects currently verbally committed to the Orange in the 2022 recruiting class. The players eligible to return are listed by position group. There are 66 in total, not including the 10 committed recruits. That means Syracuse has 76 scholarships for next season if everyone returns. With the NCAA scholarship limit at 85, that leaves nine extra spots that Syracuse can fill either through high school/junior college recruiting or through the portal. 

    However, we know everyone will not be back. It would be a shock if nobody else elected to leave. That is the reality in modern collegiate athletics. So those nine slots will balloon to a larger number. With the early signing period set for December, the late portion of the 2022 recruiting cycle could be more active than in years' past as the Orange looks to fill its slots. The 10 players in the 2022 class currently will also likely grow between now and the early signing period. 

    "We're tracking all that stuff," head coach Dino Babers said during his weekly press conference on Monday. "It's a moving thing as it goes. It's a slide ruler as it goes. It's got a lot of moving parts, but yes we're tracking all that stuff. The balance of the roster, whether it's old or young and where you want to go with it." 

    Of course the portal can be an attractive option to potentially replace the departed with experienced players. Babers was asked if the plan is to take a lot of transfers during the offseason during his weekly press conference. 

    "I wouldn't say expecting," Babers said. "You've got to play both sides of the fence. We're trying to recruit the best players we can because they'll stay in your program longer. When you look for a lot of transfers, you don't know exactly what you're going to get. There's normally a reason why people are in the transfer portal. The ones that don't normally have a lot of reasons sometimes are past our reach. You really have to do a lot of research. I'd much rather have a younger kid that I knew what he's been doing the last two or three years than someone who's been in someone else's program." 

    Here is the list of players that could return for next season. 

    Note: The list includes nine current starters on the offensive side of the ball and eight on the defensive side of the ball. 

    DEFENSIVE BACKS (12)

    Garrett Williams
    Adrian Cole
    Ja'Had Carter
    Jason Simmons
    Neil Nunn
    Rob Hanna
    Duce Chestnut
    Malcolm Folk
    Justin Barron
    Aman Greenwood
    Eric Cole
    Chase Atkinson

    DEFENSIVE LINE (9)

    Steve Linton
    Chase Simmons
    Curtis Harper
    Jatius Geer
    Joe Rondi
    Derek McDonald
    Terry Lockett
    Caleb Okechukwu
    Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff

    LINEBACKER (8)

    Marlowe Wax
    Mikel Jones
    Stefon Thompson
    Leon Lowery
    Anwar Sparrow
    Malik Matthew
    Geoff Cantin-Arku
    Austin Roon

    OFFENSIVE LINE (16)

    Anthony Red
    Carlos Vettorello
    Garth Barclay
    Josh Ilaoa
    Darius Tisdale
    Dakota Davis
    Matthew Bergeron
    Chris Bleich
    Will Froumy
    Enrique Cruz
    Mark Petry
    Wes Hoeh
    Jakob Bradford
    Austyn Kauhi
    Kalan Ellis
    Tyler Magnuson

    SPECIALISTS (2)

    James Williams
    Andre Szmyt

    QUARTERBACK (3)

    Justin Lamson
    JaCobian Morgan
    Garrett Shrader

    RUNNING BACK (3)

    Josh Hough
    Cooper Lutz
    Sean Tucker

    TIGHT END (3)

    Maximillian Mang
    Luke Benson
    Steven Mahar

    WIDE RECEIVER (10)

    Anthony Queeley
    Umari Hatcher
    Sharod Johnson
    Kendall Long
    Trebor Pena
    Isaiah Jones
    Damien Alford
    Courtney Jackson
    Ja'Vontae Williams
    Oronde Gadsden

    CLASS OF 2022 COMMITS (10)

    DB Dom Foster
    DB Cornell Perry
    DB Quan Peterson
    DB Jeremiah Wilson
    DL Belizaire Bassette
    LB Mekhi Mason
    OL Joe Cruz
    OL Chad Schuster
    RB LeQuint Allen
    WR Donovan Brown

