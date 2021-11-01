Victor Rosa Discusses Syracuse Visit

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Syracuse football hosted 2022 athlete Victor Rosa of Bristol Central High School in Connecticut for an unofficial visit over the weekend. Rosa is currently committed to UConn, but took the trip to Central New York to see what the Orange has to offer.

"Was a great experience," Rosa said. "Loved the environment. Got to tour the facilities and the best part was watching the game. Was a great game and loved to see Cuse pick it up in the second half."

Rosa said he was impressed by Syracuse football's facilities, and even shared a tidbit regarding possible upgrading.

"I liked the facilities and they said they are getting updated in 2 years which is very good to know," Rosa said. "I love the way they idolize the number 44."

One of the highlights of the visit was Syracuse game day in the Carrier Dome when Rosa watched the Orange beat Boston College.

"Loved the atmosphere and the environment inside the Dome," Rosa said. "Fans showed great energy."

During the visit, Rosa spoke with some of the Syracuse coaches.

"I spoke with multiple coaches but Coach Monroe mainly," Rosa said. "The message was that they love what I have been doing during my season, we are going to keep in touch and move forward with this process."

Rosa said he does not have an offer yet, but says if one comes he will keep consider Syracuse despite his commitment status.

"If they show interest in me, I will show interest in them," Rosa said. "Keeping options open."

Rosa said he is being recruited as a wide receiver to Syracuse. He plays quarterback and defensive back in high school and has the skills to play running back at the next level as well. Rosa possesses elite speed and has the versatility to impact multiple positions.