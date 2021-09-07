Deandre Kerr Stars as Syracuse Defeats Niagara 2-0

The Orange bounced back from a tough loss to Georgetown with a well-earned victory against the Niagara Purple Eagles

Sophomore forward Deandre Kerr scored a goal and provided an assist as the Orange secured a 2-0 victory against Niagara at the SU Soccer Stadium. Curt Calov also scored for the Orange, with both goals coming in the second half.

Although the game was close in terms of the scoreline, Syracuse maintained dominance over the Purple Eagles for the majority of the contest.

The story of the first half was the many missed chances that Syracuse had, even though they controlled the flow of the game. Another strong performance from Amferny Sinclair in the midfield and the Syracuse defense allowed the Orange to take more risks in the attacking third.

Kerr's determination to run in behind the Niagara defense allowed players such as Colin Biros and Jeorgio Kocevski to flex their creativity. Kerr says his teammates did a great job of finding him in space.

"We noticed they were playing a very high line, and there was a lot of space in behind," Kerr said after the victory. "I could've had two, three, four goals but that's the way the game goes sometimes."

Kerr eventually found the back of the net with a tap-in, after some great play down the left flank from Noah Singelmann. After the goal, Syracuse slowed the game down to its liking.

Curt Calov sealed the deal for the Orange in the 90th minute of the game, after Kerr went on an impressive solo run before providing an assist for Calov. This is Calov's first goal of his collegiate career.

The Orange will begin Atlantic Coast Conference play on Friday, September 10th at Virginia.