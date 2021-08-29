August 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSoccerSoftballTrack & FieldSubscribeSI TIX
Search

Vunipola Scores in Final Minutes to Lift Syracuse Over Eastern Michigan

Syracuse University women's soccer defeated Eastern Michigan in a close match on Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:

Senior Telly Vunipola had one goal and one assist for the second time this season for the Syracuse women’s soccer team as they defeated the Eastern Michigan Eagles 2-1 Sunday at the SU Soccer Stadium. Vunipola scored on a header with only two minutes left in the game on an assist from Meghan Root to secure the win for the Orange. Vunipola had an assist earlier in the game to Hannah Pilley. The goal was Pilley’s first goal of the season for the Orange.

Pilley scored a few minutes after the first goal of the game by Eastern Michigan. Maddie O’Farrell scored for the Eagles 18 minutes into the second half following a penalty shot . The Eagles were awarded the penalty kick after a foul inside the box. Goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx blocked the penalty kick, but O’Farrell followed through on the block by Lysianne to put the ball in the back of the net.

Following the goal by the Eagles, Syracuse’s attack became much more aggressive. 

“You really saw them step up and pressure a lot more, especially right after that first goal,” coach Nicky Adams said about Syracuse’s attack following the initial goal by the Eagles.

Syracuse had several opportunities to score throughout the first half but were not able to convert until late into the second. The Orange had a total of 13 shots for the game and 13 corner kicks.

Syracuse now holds a record of 2-1 for the season, following their loss to Niagara on Thursday.

This is the first time that Syracuse and Eastern Michigan have faced off against each other in women’s soccer. Syracuse will host Binghamton on Thursday at home and travel to New Hampshire for a match against UNH on Sunday. 

Telly Vunipola handles the ball for the Orange against Eastern Michigan
Soccer

Vunipola Scores in Final Minutes to Lift Syracuse Over Eastern Michigan

Starling 3
Recruiting

JJ Starling Schedules Four September Official Visits

Syracuse Football
Football

Syracuse Football Fan Fest Notes & Observations

Ducharme
Recruiting

Reid Ducharme 'Really Excited' About Syracuse Offer

CE5E7305-094E-43EF-9D2E-3E83900088FC
Recruiting

Syracuse Offers Top 2023 Prospect DJ Wagner

Freeman
Recruiting

Donnie Freeman 'Extremely Excited' for Syracuse Offer

Estrella
Recruiting

Syracuse Offers 2023 Forward Joseph Estrella

Kante
Recruiting

Syracuse Offers 2023 Power Forward Papa Kante