Vunipola Scores in Final Minutes to Lift Syracuse Over Eastern Michigan

Senior Telly Vunipola had one goal and one assist for the second time this season for the Syracuse women’s soccer team as they defeated the Eastern Michigan Eagles 2-1 Sunday at the SU Soccer Stadium. Vunipola scored on a header with only two minutes left in the game on an assist from Meghan Root to secure the win for the Orange. Vunipola had an assist earlier in the game to Hannah Pilley. The goal was Pilley’s first goal of the season for the Orange.

Pilley scored a few minutes after the first goal of the game by Eastern Michigan. Maddie O’Farrell scored for the Eagles 18 minutes into the second half following a penalty shot . The Eagles were awarded the penalty kick after a foul inside the box. Goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx blocked the penalty kick, but O’Farrell followed through on the block by Lysianne to put the ball in the back of the net.

Following the goal by the Eagles, Syracuse’s attack became much more aggressive.

“You really saw them step up and pressure a lot more, especially right after that first goal,” coach Nicky Adams said about Syracuse’s attack following the initial goal by the Eagles.

Syracuse had several opportunities to score throughout the first half but were not able to convert until late into the second. The Orange had a total of 13 shots for the game and 13 corner kicks.

Syracuse now holds a record of 2-1 for the season, following their loss to Niagara on Thursday.

This is the first time that Syracuse and Eastern Michigan have faced off against each other in women’s soccer. Syracuse will host Binghamton on Thursday at home and travel to New Hampshire for a match against UNH on Sunday.