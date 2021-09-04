Machtens Leads Syracuse to 1-0 Victory over Binghamton

Freshman midfielder Pauline Machtens scored and Telly Vunipola impressed for Syracuse as they defeated Binghamton 1-0 Thursday at SU Soccer Stadium. Machtens scored in the first half as the Orange take its record to 3-1 this season.

Binghamton set the tone from the first whistle, as the Bearcats started the match aggressively. The Orange responded the only way they knew how - matching the Bearcats with physicality and determination.

The first 10 minutes of the match produced a back and forth contest, as neither team could take control of the game. As the match progressed, Syracuse upped the intensity and it was Vunipola and Machtens that stood out for the Orange.

Vunipola was immense down the right-hand side for Syracuse, dropping defenders and getting into key attacking areas. The breakthrough came in the 24th minute when Vunipola delivered a dangerous ball from the right, and a mix-up in the box saw Machtens score right in front of goal.

Binghamton couldn't recover from the setback, with star player Maya Anand barely getting any touches on the ball. Goalkeeper Haylee Poltorak made a total of 8 saves, keeping the Bearcats within striking distance.

Machtens was ultimately the player who kept Binghamton at bay, working tirelessly to get up and down the pitch. Her decision-making while attacking and her grit on defense contributed to Syracuse controlling the entire match.

Jenna Tivnan and Zoe Van de Cloot also impressed for the Orange, limiting the Binghamton attack to only three shots in the entire match.

The Orange will go on the road for the first time this season to play New Hampshire on Sunday, September 5, at 2:00 p.m.