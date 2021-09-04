Syracuse Loses 1-0 to #2 Georgetown

The Orange missed an opportunity to upset one of the nation's best.

The Syracuse men’s soccer team fell to Georgetown 1-0 Friday night at the SU Soccer Stadium. Georgetown came into the game #2 in the nation, the highest ranked opponent Syracuse will face this season. This was the 19th meeting between Georgetown and Syracuse, with the first match between them happening in 1990.

Georgetown midfielder John Franks scored the sole goal of the game for the Hoyas in the second half. Syracuse had dominated on the offensive side for a majority of the second half up until midfielder Dante Polvara assisted Franks on the goal in the 57th minute.

Midway through the first half, Syracuse looked to take control of the game offensively. They controlled possession for most of the first and continued to hold possession into the second half but were unable to score. Syracuse outshot Georgetown 6-3 for the game.

Syracuse had several strong defensive plays throughout the game. Sophomore Deandre Kerr made a key stop in the first half for the Orange. Georgetown was on a counterattack after a corner kick by Syracuse, and the Hoyas had a 2-1 man advantage moving up the field. Kerr sprinted down the field to intercept a cross into the box, stopping Georgetown from almost a guaranteed score.

Syracuse has a tough scheduled ahead of them, having matches against four more top 20 opponents throughout the course of the season including #3 ranked Pittsburgh.

“In order to prepare us for the rigors that are gonna come down the road in the ACC, we felt that this was the best approach,” Coach Ian McIntyre said about preparing his team for the difficult schedule by facing a top ranked opponent in Georgetown.

Syracuse falls to 1-2 for the season now following the loss on Sunday to Penn State. Their next match is against Niagara at home on Monday.