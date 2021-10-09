Syracuse Has Strong Defensive Performance in Scoreless Draw Against NC State

Sophomore Deandre Kerr had 5 shots but was not able to score as the Syracuse men’s soccer team fought to a 0-0 draw against the NC State Wolfpack at home. The game was a testament to both team’s defenses as Syracuse had only shot one goal for the entire first half while NC State had none. While both teams had some opportunities with the ball in the box, neither squad was able to put the ball in the back of the net.

Syracuse picked up the pace offensively in the 2nd half, having several more opportunities, including 11 corner kicks for the game. Kerr came the closest for the Orange on a few shots with one of them being barely wide of the goal and a couple shots directly at the goalkeeper.

NC State didn’t have their first shot of the game until the 73rd minute of the match, a testament to the defensive play by Syracuse, especially by junior defender Buster Sjoberg. Goalkeeper Russell Shealy had two saves for the game with NC State only had 5 shots for the entirety of the match. “First clean sheet of the year, so very pleased with that,” Coach Ian McIntyre said about the defensive performance by Syracuse’s back line.

The game intensified in the second half for both teams when NC State forward Ivy Brisma and NC State coach George Kiefer were assessed a red card and yellow card respectively. The game was stopped for several minutes as the referees attempted to handle the situation.

The Orange are now 6-5-2 and 1-3-1 in ACC play. They now head off on a road trip facing off against Bucknell and Boston College next week.