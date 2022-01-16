Skip to main content

Syracuse Tennis Defeats Army in Home Opener

The Syracuse tennis team defeated Army 6-1 in their first match of the season

The Syracuse tennis team took on Army West Point in a 6-1 win in their first match of the season at the Drumlins Country Club in Syracuse. The match was also the first of the year for Army. Syracuse won five out of six of their singles matches and won all three doubles matches to claim the victory today. Every match of the day went to the minimum number of sets except for Syracuse’s one loss in the singles matches, where Sofya Treshcheva fought hard but eventually lost to give Army their sole point of the match.

Polina Kozyreva impressed in both of her competitions, winning her doubles set alongside Treshcheva 6-4. Kozyreva then followed that victory up with an impressive singles match, defeating her singles opponent 6-1, 6-0 in straight sets. Head coach Younes Limam was impressed with Kozyreva’s performance on the day. “She had a clear idea of what style of game she wants to play,” Limam said about the junior’s impressive performance against Army.

“Keep being motivated and hungry to improve your game because that’s the main thing,” Coach Limam said about the upcoming schedule and the difficult opponents Syracuse will face in the ACC. Syracuse hopes to continue their success next weekend as the Orange play host to Brown and Penn State at Drumlins on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Admission is free at Drumlins and fans must adhere to the Syracuse University Covid protocols, including wearing a mask at all times while in the country club.

Polina Kozyreva hits a backhand against Army
