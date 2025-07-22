Syracuse announces matchup with Stonehill for Dec. 22
Syracuse will host Stonehill at the JMA Wireless Dome on Dec. 22, the school announced on Tuesday.
The two schools have only played one other time, with the Orange defeating Stonehill, 101-55, on Feb. 16, 1976.
Stonehill is coming off a 15-17 season, with a 7-9 performance in Northeast Conference play. Head coach Chris Kraus is in his 13th year as head coach, and the team returns sophomore guard Herman Koffi. He averaged 9.5 ppg and 2.5 rpg in the 2024-25 season.
Syracuse is returning their top two scorers from the 2024-25 season, including senior guard JJ Starling (17.8 ppg) and sophomore forward Donnie Freeman (13.4 ppg).
Syracuse's non-conference schedule begins to take shape
Syracuse has already faces a challenging non-conference schedule, with games set against Houston and Kansas in the 2025 Players Era’s Championship in November in Las Vegas.
Immediately following their trip to Nevada, they will also play Tennessee in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 2.
Syracuse also has officially announced non-conference tuneups against Mercyhurst, St. Joseph's, Monmouth and Hofstra.
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Want more Syracuse coverage? Be sure to follow us on X @TheJuiceOnline!