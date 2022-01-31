Kozyreva Shines in Third Win for Syracuse Tennis

Junior Polina Kozyreva continues to shine as Syracuse claimed their third win of the season against Cornell today at the Drumlins Country Club in Syracuse. The final score of the match was 6-1, with the Orange taking all three of the doubles matches and 5 out of the 6 singles match as well for the day, concluding an impressive performance for Syracuse against their fellow upstate New York opponents.

Syracuse had a strong showing to start off the day by winning all three of the doubles matches. The sophomore pairing of Ines Fonte and Viktoriya Kanapatskaya took down their opponents in a dominant 6-2 win. The freshman duo of Shiori Ito and Miyuka Kimoto followed that victory up with a 6-3 win to claim the first point of the day in favor of the Orange.

Kozyreva continued her run of dominance on the court as she only dropped one game for the entire match, winning 6-0, 6-1 in straight sets. Kozyreva improves to 4-0 on the season and continues to be a bright spot for this Syracuse team. “She set the tone early in the match and just plays her game,” Coach Younes Limam said about Polina’s strong performance to start the season.

Syracuse improves to 3-1 on the season with their victory against Cornell. The Orange will travel for the first time of the 2022 season against Drexel in Philadelphia next Sunday and then will be back in Syracuse the following weekend at Drumlins to face off against Buffalo and Niagara.