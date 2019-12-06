Aggie
Locked on Aggies: Aggies Award Season

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A&M still is waiting to find out where they will be playing in the bowl season. A 7-5 record could have them suiting up as early as December 27 to as late as January 2.

The season might be over, but awards are always a part of the year. The Aggies found several newcomers who could be beneficial to the future. Meanwhile, the veteran talent that did impress could be heading to the next level in April. 

Several players underwhelmed this year. While some of it could have been scheme fit, others suffered injuries that derailed a successful season. Multiple players could return and boost their stock, helping A&M potentials clinch an SEC title in 2020. 

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Aggie Maven, is here to bring you an audio element to our Texas A&M coverage. On Friday's show, we hand out our awards for the A&M players and answer your questions on Asking Aggies.

Listen to Friday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network. 

