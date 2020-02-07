Locked on Aggies: Ask About the Ags

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A & M's day is done. With the 2020 National Signing Day in the books, it's time to answer the questions for the future.

The Aggies will finish as the No.6 consensus class according to nearly every recruiting site. With the additions of McKinnley Jackson and Darvon Hubbard, the class total of 25 was complete. Moving forward, everything seems to be falling into place for Jimbo Fisher's staff.

The reality is, there are going to be questions heading into the 2020 season. A more relaxed schedule has A & M looking like contenders, but there are holes in their roster that will only be filled over time. Even then, who knows what could happen with the players at hand? Pehaps veteran talent takes a step back while the rookies in place move forward for an opportunity to seize more playing time.

It's a guessing game for the next several months. Until March when spring ball begins, A & M fans will speculate which direction the highly-hyped Aggies are headed.

