Locked on Aggies: Asking Aggies and Betting Against the Bulldogs

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION - As Texas A&M prepares to board the plane, the team is in the spoiler mindset. The Aggies (7-3, 4-2 SEC) continue to remain hot at home, winning three of the last four at Kyle Field. Earlier this season, it was road games that looked to trouble the team's success. 

During their previous trip to Oxford to face the Ole Miss Rebels, A&M relied on the run game to lead the charge towards a victory. That might not be the case against Georgia's (9-1, 6-1 SEC) impressive run defense. Instead, the team could be relying on Kellen Mond's arm, despite four of his six season interceptions have come away from Aggieland. 

The road team of October should be long gone as a new roster has risen from their ashes. Instead of expecting a blowout, the Aggies could take Georgia down to the wire, leading to an exciting finish "between the hedges" in Athens. 

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Sports Illustrated's Aggie Maven, is here to bring you round coverage surrounding all this Texas A&M. On Friday's show, we preview exactly what all fans should be looking forward for in Saturday's matchup against the Bulldogs.

 

Listen to Friday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

