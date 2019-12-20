AggieMaven
Locked on Aggies: Asking Aggies Recruiting Edition

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M is on the trend upward. Following an impressive recruiting trail, the Aggies should look like contenders for the future. 

As the team prepares for their anticipated bowl game against Oklahoma State, questions turn to what is next for the program. Thirteen of the 22 players who signed their letter of intents will be on campus for the spring semester, adding more to the Aggies offseason plans. 

With new talent arriving, that could be beneficial to Jimbo Fisher's staff as they try to prepare for the future. For the first time in his career, Fisher will also feature 11 players who were ranked the No.1 player at their position in each state. Tie all that together and it should lead to a promising ending for the future of the program. 

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Aggie Maven, is here to bring you an audio element to our Texas A&M coverage. On Friday's show, we answer your questions surrounding the program and what to expect next week at NRG Stadium. 

Listen to Friday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

