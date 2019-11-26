Lockedonpodcast.com

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M has the opportunity to do what 11 other teams haven't been able to succeed at; dethroning the LSU Tigers. A game lies between a perfect season and near guaranteed playoff selection or reality come back to bite them.

The Aggies (7-4, 4-3 SEC) will need to hold onto their anger from the week prior in order to win. A 19-13 loss could have swung their way should the offense have found a rhythm earlier. Instead, Kellen Mond's 192-yard passing game in the second half would go to waste.

The Tigers (11-0, 6-1 SEC) are led by potential Heisman winner Joe Burrow. This season, the former Ohio State standout has blossomed into College Football's most promising quarterback. After a promising junior senior, Burrow became the fourth quarterback in conference play to have 4,000 passing yards and 40 touchdowns in the same season.

So in reality, just how good is LSU?

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Sports Illustrated's Aggie Maven, is here to bring you round coverage surrounding all this Texas A & M. On Tuesday's show, we recap Jimbo Fisher's press conference and how the Aggies can best prepare for rivalry week.

Listen to Tuesday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.