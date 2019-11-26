Aggie
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Recruiting

Locked on Aggies: Chatting Bout Burrow

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A&M has the opportunity to do what 11 other teams haven't been able to succeed at; dethroning the LSU Tigers. A game lies between a perfect season and near guaranteed playoff selection or reality come back to bite them. 

The Aggies (7-4, 4-3 SEC) will need to hold onto their anger from the week prior in order to win. A 19-13 loss could have swung their way should the offense have found a rhythm earlier. Instead, Kellen Mond's 192-yard passing game in the second half would go to waste. 

The Tigers (11-0, 6-1 SEC) are led by potential Heisman winner Joe Burrow. This season, the former Ohio State standout has blossomed into College Football's most promising quarterback. After a promising junior senior, Burrow became the fourth quarterback in conference play to have 4,000 passing yards and 40 touchdowns in the same season. 

So in reality, just how good is LSU? 

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Sports Illustrated's Aggie Maven, is here to bring you round coverage surrounding all this Texas A&M. On Tuesday's show, we recap Jimbo Fisher's press conference and how the Aggies can best prepare for rivalry week. 

Listen to Tuesday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

Comments

Ask About Aggies

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Thompson
1 0

The Aggies fought back, but it was too late

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Thompson
0

If Jimbo Fisher is talking about quarterbacks, you best listen

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Thompson
0

Mike Evans is the only other receiver to start his career with six 1,000 yard seasons.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Thompson
1 0

Where will the Aggies be playing come bowl season?

Lockedonpodcast.com

Cole Thompson
0

Texas A&M nearly completed the comeback

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Thompson
0

The Aggies are hoping for similar results that mirror 2018

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Thompson
0

The Tigers will look to finish the season undefeated

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Thompson
0

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Thompson
0

We got you covered for Saturday's action

John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Thompson
0

The lesson was learned, now it's time to Texas A&M to prove it.