Locked on Aggies: Chatting With Coach Fisher

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION — You can only hear it from the horse's mouth. 

Despite positive feedback from multiple media moguls, Texas A&M's recruiting class only matters to one person ; Jimbo Fisher. And with National Signing Day in the rear view mirror, the Aggies coach is set for a strong outing come September of 2020. 

The Aggies added two more players Wednesday's afternoon, solidifying their recruiting cycle at 25 players this year. With some of the top prospects of each state coming to College Station, Fisher will now have the roster with a majority of his players, ready to tack on the next level in the SEC. 

The Aggies will likely finish as the consensus No.6 program in the recruiting trail. The addition for two five-star players will help with their long-term needs, but a plethora of four-star talent could become day one starters. Overall, Fisher seemed pleased with the new overhaul coming in College Station for the impending season in the dreaded SEC West. 

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with AllAggies, is a daily podcast to provide insight to the world for Texas A&M sports. On Thursday's show, we look at what could go wrong for the Aggies this upcoming season.

Listen to Thursday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.   

