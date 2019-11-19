Aggie
Maven
Locked on Aggies: Chatting with Coach on Georgia

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A&M will have a chance to play the kiss of death over the next two weeks in the Southeastern Conference. As eight teams look to make their mark for the College Football Playoff rankings, the Aggies could help make the decision easier this weekend against the Georgia Bulldogs. 

A&M (7-3, 4-2 SEC) has been on a hot streak over the past month of play. Four straight victories now have the Aggies contending for potentially a second-place finish in the SEC West and bragging rights for the future. The offense has thrived under the direction of Kellen Mond and a promising run game. 

The issue is Georgia (9-1, 6-1 SEC) could be another challenge ahead for this team on the road. Not only have the Aggies struggled away from College Station, the Bulldogs have found success on the ground and finished strong defensively with Kirby Smart at the helm. 

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Sports Illustrated's Aggie Maven, is here to bring you round coverage surrounding all this Texas A&M. On Tuesday's show, we break down Jimbo Fisher's press conference and an initial preview of Saturday's matchup in Samford Stadium. 

Listen to Tuesday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

