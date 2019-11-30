Locked on Aggies: Crossing Over With the Enemy

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M will have the chance to spoil another senior day Saturday night against LSU. The Aggies (7-4, 4-3 SEC), nearly completed the comeback against Georgia, bur struggled on offense early.

The Tigers (11-0, 6-0 SEC) might be the storyline of College Football. Known for their tough style of defense, it's the offense that has taken control this season under Joe Burrow. The senior is now the fourth quarterback in conference history to throw for over 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in a season.

Both teams will have something to play for. The Aggies are hoping to end their season on a strong note by duplicating their 2018 record. Meanwhile, LSU will have the opportunity to finish undefeated in regular season play for the first time since 2011.

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Sports Illustrated's Aggie Maven, is here to bring you round coverage surrounding all this Texas A & M. On Saturday's show, we are joined by Locked on LSU host, Matt Moscona to breakdown Saturday's action.

