Aggie
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Recruiting

Locked on Aggies: Crossing Over With the Enemy

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A&M will have the chance to spoil another senior day Saturday night against LSU. The Aggies (7-4, 4-3 SEC), nearly completed the comeback against Georgia, bur struggled on offense early. 

The Tigers (11-0, 6-0 SEC) might be the storyline of College Football. Known for their tough style of defense, it's the offense that has taken control this season under Joe Burrow. The senior is now the fourth quarterback in conference history to throw for over 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in a season. 

Both teams will have something to play for. The Aggies are hoping to end their season on a strong note by duplicating their 2018 record. Meanwhile, LSU will have the opportunity to finish undefeated in regular season play for the first time since 2011. 

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Sports Illustrated's Aggie Maven, is here to bring you round coverage surrounding all this Texas A&M. On Saturday's show, we are joined by Locked on LSU host, Matt Moscona to breakdown Saturday's action. 

Listen to Saturday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.  

Comments

Ask About Aggies

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

First Time for Everything: Texas A&M and three No.1's

Cole Thompson
0

No matter what, history will be made Saturday

Preview: Can Texas A&M Finally Hand LSU a Loss?

Cole Thompson
0

Are the Aggies the team to do it?

Texas A&M vs. Texas: The Non-Existent Thanksgiving Tradition

Cole Thompson
1 0

Texas A&M should be playing tonight. Instead, they won't.

Fisher Gives Update on Injured Aggies Duo

Cole Thompson
0

Both Ainias Smith and Elijah Blades are questionable

Locked on Aggies: Thankful This Thanksgiving

Cole Thompson
0

Today we look back on some of the greatest moments in Texas A&M history

Behind Enemy Lines: Breaking Down LSU with LSU Maven

Cole Thompson
1 0

Aggie Maven was joined by LSU Maven's Glen West

Texas A&M Media Bowl Projections Heading into Week 13

Cole Thompson
0

Here's where the national media has Texas A&M playing

Locked on Aggies: Into the Tiger's Den

Cole Thompson
0

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Thompson
1 0

The Aggies fought back, but it was too late

Locked on Aggies: Chatting Bout Burrow

Cole Thompson
0

Is Joe Burrow the real deal?