Locked on Aggies: Freaking Out for Fromm?

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M will look to give the kiss of death to Georgia Saturday when the team travels to Athens to face the Bulldogs at home. The Aggies (7-3, 4-2 SEC) have been on a hot streak and could come with anger following being left off the College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia (9-1, 6-1 SEC) has been one of the more consistent teams in the conference thanks to a strong run game and a balanced defense. One area where the Aggies could take advantage of the Bulldogs is through the air with Jake Fromm under center. Although the junior gunslinger has potential, he's seen his share of mistakes early this season.

Fromm continues to be a talented quarterback in the SEC, although stats would say otherwise. He currently ranks 9th among quarterbacks in the conference in passing yards, failing to eclipse 2,000 nearing the end of the season. Late in games, Fromm has been known to blow game-sealing drives, allowing opponents to make a late comeback.

Could that be a sign for A & M should they be down late?

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Sports Illustrated's Aggie Maven, is here to bring you round coverage surrounding all this Texas A & M. On Wednesday's show, we discuss the Bulldogs failure to close out games and Fromm's inconsistencies that could lead to a loss.

