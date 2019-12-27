AggieMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Recruiting

Locked on Aggies: Gameday in Houston

Cole Thompson

HOUSTON, Texas - Texas A&M struggled against ranked opponents in 2019. The team had five chance to knock off someone from the top 25 and each contest fell short. Granted, all five teams were ranked inside the  top 10, so perhaps a 7-5 record was the best the Aggies could be. 

Things could change Friday evening against the No.25 Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Texas Bowl. The former Big 12 foes both feature a talent in the run game and have quality defenses that can make plays. Both won a majority of their games and are two of 10 teams to boast an above .500 record over the course of the decade. 

The Aggies will be without backup running back Cordarrian Richardson and Justin Madubuike. The Cowboys could miss quarterback Spencer Sanders and will have to replace the production of safety Kolby Harvell-Peel. Perhaps that could lead to a victory in favor of one team depending on how they come out early. 

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Aggie Maven, is here to bring you an audio element to our Texas A&M coverage. On Friday's show, we are live in Houston to break down everything you can expect from the 2019 Texas Bowl. 

Listen to Friday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

Comments

Ask About Aggies

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Early Struggles Could Lead to Victory in Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

Depending on the tempo, one team could have an advantage

Oklahoma State's Kolby Harvell-Peel Out for Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

Hubbard Gives High Praise to Texas A&M Defense

Cole Thompson

The star running back for the Cowboys had great things to say about the Aggies.

Aggies Treating Texas Bowl Like Any Other Game

Cole Thompson

Just because it's at home, doesn't mean it will be easy for A&M.

Home for the Holidays: Texas A&M Players Remain Close for Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

Several players returned home for their final bowl game.

Fisher Confident Despite Lack of Running Back Depth

Cole Thompson

A&M will rely heavily on freshman Isaiah Spiller

Fisher Praises Oklahoma State Before Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

The Aggies head coach had some thoughts on the Cowboys

Aggies Prepping for Nation Leading Rusher in Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

Potentially NFL-bound Chuba Hubbard will play this weekend against Texas A&M.

Texas Bowl: Top Storylines to Follow

Cole Thompson

Here's some things you should keep an eye on.

Aggies RB Richardson Will Not Play in Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

Cordarrian Richardson will not play this week