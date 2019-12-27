Locked on Aggies: Gameday in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas - Texas A & M struggled against ranked opponents in 2019. The team had five chance to knock off someone from the top 25 and each contest fell short. Granted, all five teams were ranked inside the top 10, so perhaps a 7-5 record was the best the Aggies could be.

Things could change Friday evening against the No.25 Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Texas Bowl. The former Big 12 foes both feature a talent in the run game and have quality defenses that can make plays. Both won a majority of their games and are two of 10 teams to boast an above .500 record over the course of the decade.

The Aggies will be without backup running back Cordarrian Richardson and Justin Madubuike. The Cowboys could miss quarterback Spencer Sanders and will have to replace the production of safety Kolby Harvell-Peel. Perhaps that could lead to a victory in favor of one team depending on how they come out early.

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Aggie Maven, is here to bring you an audio element to our Texas A & M coverage. On Friday's show, we are live in Houston to break down everything you can expect from the 2019 Texas Bowl.

Listen to Friday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.