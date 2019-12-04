Aggie
Maven
Locked on Aggies: Recapping a Rough Season

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A&M wanted to take the next leap in 2019. In the second season with Jimbo Fisher calling the shots, the Aggies seemed ready to contend with the best in the SEC. 

They finished the season with a 7-5 record and struggled offensively in their final two games. 

Not all blame can be put on the team when looking back on the schedule. The Aggies faced three No.1 opponents, the first time a team would do in a season. In a competitive conference, A&M would also face a No.8 Auburn and No.4 Georgia, making it five total top 10 opponents. 

In reality, A&M won every game they were expected. They never saw an upset, but did upset their fan base due to preseason hype. Now, Fisher will need to turn things around in 2020 before the boosters begin to worry. 

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Aggie Maven, is here to bring you an audio element to our Texas A&M coverage. On Tuesday's show, we recap the season and look ahead at players who could be leaving for the NFL. 

Listen to Tuesday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network. 

