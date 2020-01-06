Locked on Aggies: Recapping the Razorbacks' Loss

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - There's two sides to every coach; one who wins and one who loses. Both Texas A & M and Arkansas moved on from Bill Kennedy and Mike Anderson respectively this offseason.

The Aggies brought in Virginia Tech's Buzz Williams to transform the program while the Razorbacks signed Nevada's Eric Musselman. Six weeks into the season and Arkansas has suffered one loss while A & M sits at .500.

The Aggies fell short to the Razorbacks, 69-59 in Bud Walton Arena on Saturday evening. Andre Gordon scored a team-high 15 points while senior Josh Nebo averaged a double-double. In the end, 11 turnovers cost the Aggies a victory and now have them sitting on the lower tier of the SEC.

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Aggie Maven, is here to bring you an audio element to our Texas A & M coverage. On Monday's show, we look back at the game and where the Aggies fell short on offense.

Listen to Monday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.