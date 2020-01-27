AllAggies
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Recruiting

Locked on Aggies: Remembering Kobe and the Cowboys Loss

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION - Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time players and pioneers of the game, has died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning. He was 41. 

Bryant, a pioneer in the NBA and one of the most memorable names in sports, will leave behind three daughters and his wife of nearly 20 years, Vanessa. He also leaves behind a legacy that has inspired athletes for decades to persevere  and find solstice on their journey from pee wee ball to the professional game. 

One of the leading voices in all of pop culture and media, the sporting community will mourn this loss for years to come, Bryant's impact effected athletes from every sport, including several players from Texas A&M football, who honored his legacy in the 2020 Pro Bowl just hours after his passing.

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with AllAggies, is a daily podcast to provide insight to the world for Texas A&M sports. On Monday's show, we look back on the career of Bryant and how is impact of the game played a role in the lives of some of the players who once called College Station a home. 

Listen to Monday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

Comments

Ask About Aggies

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miller Records Sack in Pro Bowl Victory

Von Miller ends his season on the right note

Cole Thompson

Tannehill Scores Touchdown in AFC Pro Bowl Victory

Ryan Tannehill closes out the 2019 season with a score

Cole Thompson

A&M's Chandler Offers Apology Following Ejection

Jay Jay Chandler offers a sorry

Cole Thompson

Texas A&M Adds Highly-Touted Player Personnel Director from Georgia

Marshal Malchow will replace Austin Thomas in Aggieland.

Cole Thompson

Live Updates: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

The Aggies are back in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Cole Thompson

Preview: Texas A&M Hopes for First Big 12 Victory Over Oklahoma State

The Aggies will host the Cowboys for the second time in two months

Cole Thompson

Texas A&M Loses Austin Thomas to Dave Aranda's Baylor

The Aggies are losing a key recruiter

Cole Thompson

Texas A&M Hires Former Georgia OC James Coley

The Aggies have their new TE Coach

Cole Thompson

Former Texas A&M QB Named Vikings OC

Gark Kubiak is back calling shots.

Cole Thompson

Texas A&M Earns Praise in Preseason Coach's Poll

The Aggies could be in for a special season.

Cole Thompson