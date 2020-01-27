Locked on Aggies: Remembering Kobe and the Cowboys Loss

COLLEGE STATION - Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time players and pioneers of the game, has died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning. He was 41.

Bryant, a pioneer in the NBA and one of the most memorable names in sports, will leave behind three daughters and his wife of nearly 20 years, Vanessa. He also leaves behind a legacy that has inspired athletes for decades to persevere and find solstice on their journey from pee wee ball to the professional game.

One of the leading voices in all of pop culture and media, the sporting community will mourn this loss for years to come, Bryant's impact effected athletes from every sport, including several players from Texas A & M football, who honored his legacy in the 2020 Pro Bowl just hours after his passing.

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with AllAggies, is a daily podcast to provide insight to the world for Texas A & M sports. On Monday's show, we look back on the career of Bryant and how is impact of the game played a role in the lives of some of the players who once called College Station a home.

