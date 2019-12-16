Locked on Aggies: Should You Stay or Should You Go?

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A & M will be without one of their key defenders for their final game. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike announced last week that he would be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. The junior will not play against No.25 Oklahoma State in the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl.

Madubuike's announcement comes at little surprise. Mike Elko's front seven has been the one consistent for A & M all season, both against the pass and also in the trenches. Jaden Peavy and Bobby Brown should be able to work their way into picking up the production in Madbuike's absence.

Some players could be gearing up for the bowl game one final time. Although they play, one could decide they did enough to earn a higher stock for April's impending draft. A bad game on top of a lackluster season could mean things are needed to be corrected before a player is worth of a draft selection.

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Aggie Maven, is here to bring you an audio element to our Texas A & M coverage. On Monday's show, we take a look at players who could decide to return to Aggieland or potentially go pro following the Texas Bowl.

