Locked on Aggies: Taking on the Texas Bowl

COLLEGE STATION - Expectations were that Texas A & M would contend for a New Year's Six Bowl in 2019 under second-year head coach Jimbo Fisher. Instead, the team entered the record books as the first school to face three No.1 programs in a single season.

With a 7-5 record, A & M fell short of the Top 25 rankings and will remain close to home this bowl season. In a familiar residence just 90 miles southeast of College Station, the Aggies will take on Oklahoma State in the 2019 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl.

Perhaps not the bowl game A & M fans were hoping for, the team still will have plenty to show against another Top 25 opponent. The Aggies are hoping to field a majority of their staff and players want to end the season off on the positive note. With the NCAA leading-rusher standing in their way, the 27th could be must-see TV in NRG.

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Aggie Maven, is here to bring you an audio element to our Texas A & M coverage. On Monday's show, we break down our initial thoughts and what to expect from Mike Gundy's squad.

Listen to Monday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.