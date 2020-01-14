Locked on Aggies: Taking on the Tigers

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M certainly has something to talk about. After beginning their conference play off with an 11 turnover performance against Arkansas, the team has bounced back, winning their past two games in the SEC.

Partially, those wins could have been negated due to the loss of Ole Miss' Breein Tyree and Vanderbilt's Aaron Nesmith. Without their team's top scorer, the Rebels and Commodores had little answers to the Aggies' offensive attack in the second half last week.

That likely won't be the case for Will Wade's squad down in Baton Rouge. Fresh off celebrating their football program's success, the Tigers will travel Reed Arena for a Tuesday night tipoff against A & M. Undefeated in the conference, the Tigers have boosted confidence to begin the new year, led by guard Skylar Mays.

Since their two-game losing streak, the Tigers have improved drastically. Ranked inside the top 35 of points per game and rebounds, LSU continues to be a driving force in the SEC due to excellent ball placement and solid production behind the arc. A future NCAA tournament appearance should be in sight with a victory on the road in College Station.

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Aggie Maven, is here to bring you an audio element to our Texas A & M coverage. On Tuesday's show, we preview A & M's outing with the Tigers and look at ways the team could pick up a victory in front of the home crowd.

Listen to Monday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.