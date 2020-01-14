AggieMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Recruiting

Locked on Aggies: Taking on the Tigers

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A&M certainly has something to talk about. After beginning their conference play off with an 11 turnover performance against Arkansas, the team has bounced back, winning their past two games in the SEC. 

Partially, those wins could have been negated due to the loss of Ole Miss' Breein Tyree and Vanderbilt's Aaron Nesmith. Without their team's top scorer, the Rebels and Commodores had little answers to the Aggies' offensive attack in the second half last week. 

That likely won't be the case for Will Wade's squad down in Baton Rouge. Fresh off celebrating their football program's success, the Tigers will travel Reed Arena for a Tuesday night tipoff against A&M. Undefeated in the conference, the Tigers have boosted confidence to begin the new year, led by guard Skylar Mays. 

Since their two-game losing streak, the Tigers have improved drastically. Ranked inside the top 35 of points per game and rebounds, LSU continues to be a driving force in the SEC due to excellent ball placement and solid production behind the arc. A future NCAA tournament appearance should be in sight with a victory on the road in College Station. 

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Aggie Maven, is here to bring you an audio element to our Texas A&M coverage. On Tuesday's show, we preview A&M's outing with the Tigers  and look at ways the team could pick up a victory in front of the home crowd.

Listen to Monday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.   

Comments

Ask About Aggies

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: RB Richardson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Aggies lose another running back

Cole Thompson

Preview: Texas A&M Looks for Three-Peat Against LSU

The Aggies host the Tigers

Cole Thompson

Aggies Earn Top 10 Ranking for Early Top 25 Rankings

Stadium's Brett McMurphy certainly has high praise for the Aggies

Cole Thompson

Locked on Aggies: Vanquishing Vanderbilt

The Aggies improve in conference play

Cole Thompson

Former A&M Duo Transfers to Tusla

Both Deneric Prince and Brian Johnson head to Oklahoma

Cole Thompson

The SEC West is Destined for Success

With Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach, good luck winning the SEC West

Cole Thompson

Aggies Lose DB Coach to the NFL

Maurice Linguist will be heading to Arlington

Cole Thompson

Titan'd Up: Former Aggie Tannehill leads Tennessee to AFC Championship

Ryan Tannehill has done the impossible

Cole Thompson

Aggies Win on the Road Against Vanderbilt

Texas A&M moves to 2-1 in SEC Play

Cole Thompson

Live Updates: Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M will take on the Commodores

Cole Thompson