Locked on Aggies: The Bad Aggies?

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION - There's reason to believe in Texas A&M for 2020. As one of the veteran teams in the conference, the Aggies should look like contenders, specifically following the success in recruiting. 

 It isn't far-fetched to believe that similar to LSU, A&M could have a bounce back year. With a veteran roster and budding young talent, the Tigers went a perfect 14-0 on their way to a national title. Granted, while Kellen Mond is no Joey Burrow, few people truly will ever post the numbers he did during a Heisman campaign.

No, seriously. Like look at his numbers and try to compare them. 

Here's the thing about teams that bring back veteran talent; that's not always a good thing. Sometimes it's the players who stayed that could be the problem while those who left brought the success. Even if the young talent thrives, there's no guarantee it's next season. That could be the case for the Aggies should things head south in the offseason. 

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with AllAggies, is a daily podcast to provide insight to the world for Texas A&M sports. On Friday's show, we look at what could go wrong for the Aggies this upcoming season. 

Listen to Friday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.  

