Locked on Aggies: Transfers and New Talent

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- Surprise struck College Station Monday afternoon with the news of a new transfer. Running back Jashaun Corbin announced he would be leaving the program following the 2019 season and enter the transfer portal.

Corbin was one of the first key signings under Jimbo Fisher at Texas A & M. Originally expected to play for Florida State, the Rockledge product followed the former Seminoles coach to College Station. A Week 2 hamstring injury against Clemson ended his season, allowing freshman Isaiah Spiller to become the feature point of the offense.

While the loss of Corbin will hurt the rushing attack as a whole, it does allow Fisher to add to his recruiting circle. At the start of the season, the second-year coach said he expected the team to sign at least 25 players to the 2020 class.

To make matters better for the future, A & M nabbed one of the nation's top recruits in four-star linebacker Antonio Doyle. The No.8 ranked linebacker officially announced his decision via Twitter on Monday afternoon, solidifying A & M as a top 10 recruiting class for the impending season.

